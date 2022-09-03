Former President Donald J. Trump now has the dubious and unprecedented distinction of being the subject of numerous criminal investigations for his actions during his one-hit tenure in public office. Plus, Georgia may soon be weighing in with charges of election tampering against "The Donald."

I am not surprised at all of these national embarrassments because back in 2016 a court ruled that "The Donald" must reimburse students at his now defunct Trump University for bilking them out of millions of dollars. At the same time another court ordered "The Donald" to reimburse members at one of his private golf clubs for hoodwinking them out of big bucks. Trump pulled a fast one even on his wealthy golf cronies. Like the old saying goes, with a friend like "The Donald," who needs enemies?

