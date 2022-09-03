Former President Donald J. Trump now has the dubious and unprecedented distinction of being the subject of numerous criminal investigations for his actions during his one-hit tenure in public office. Plus, Georgia may soon be weighing in with charges of election tampering against "The Donald."
I am not surprised at all of these national embarrassments because back in 2016 a court ruled that "The Donald" must reimburse students at his now defunct Trump University for bilking them out of millions of dollars. At the same time another court ordered "The Donald" to reimburse members at one of his private golf clubs for hoodwinking them out of big bucks. Trump pulled a fast one even on his wealthy golf cronies. Like the old saying goes, with a friend like "The Donald," who needs enemies?
Also, Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's top lieutenants, is also being targeted in the Georgia criminal investigation of their 2020 state election. "Roo-dy" is quick to play the victim here, whining and sniveling that we now "live in a fascist state." As the former mayor of New York City, his police force was not too concerned about the due process rights of NYC citizens charged with wrongdoing. However, with the shoe now on the other foot, "Roo-dy" calls foul.
The chief finance officer of the Trump organization recently pleaded guilty to income tax evasion, and at least several of "The Donald's" attorneys are looking at possible disbarment and other punitive measures for playing loose and fast on behalf of their boss.
In several states, including Nevada, Michigan and Georgia, "The Donald's" attorneys hired computer experts to manipulate information from voting machines in their respective state 2020 elections to benefit "The Donald."
The takeaway here is that corruption and sleaze are always nearby with whatever "The Donald" does. Actually, I could go on but I have already made my point, and space limitations for this public forum preclude writing more, as "The Donald" provides much more to write about in this perspective.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
