The order by Umatilla County's board of commissioners reflects a lack of understanding with regard to the movement underway in the United States, and appears tone deaf to the purpose of local protests we've witnessed in Umatilla County.
It begs the question, "Why bother saying anything at all?"
As leadership, it is important to listen, research, and learn about a movement before proclaiming a position. You've had several local opportunities to do so. Protesters have been articulate, civil and organized, though you were not there to hear them. It would be sensible to seek out answers that have been made available to you locally, rather than online sources that may just support your own bias. Your citizenry are speaking up, coordinating in a respectful manner with local law enforcement, and honoring them in a successful collaboration of the First Amendment.
It is not in your job description to take a stance on this, that is, unless it directly impacts the procedural functions of Umatilla County Sheriff's Department.
You've got much to learn, and we all do. I'd like to thank Commissioner Bill Elfering for openly acknowledging that fact.
Aaron Engum
Pendleton
