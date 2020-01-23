In the Jan. 11, 2020, newspaper J.D. Smith wrote about calendars. He had stacks of them. One of the calendars was his and his friend's favorite. He described it in amazing detail. This brought back a memory that I would like to share with you.
In 1950, I started working in the sheet metal trade. I worked for Thews Sheet Metal. Thews was located across the street from the courthouse in an old church where the Hachler Building is now.
At this time, the courthouse that we have now was being built. The county asked Thews to make a time capsule. The capsule would hold items about the county — photos, newspapers, maps, whatever. This capsule I assumed would be put behind the cornerstone and remain for 100 years.
We made the capsule, the county filled it, and we sealed it up.
The worker who sealed the capsule told me that before he sealed it, he added one more important item. So when it comes time after 100 years, and the capsule is opened, the first thing that will be seen is J.D. Smith's favorite calendar — the nude of Marilyn Monroe.
Don Orton
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.