A recent editorial mentioned the lack of a local newspaper as an information desert. The explanation was acceptable, if not a little one-sided. A local newspaper needs to serve all of its readers if it is to be considered pertinent and to the point. Once journalism reflects one viewpoint over another, it becomes a slanted piece of information that excludes some readers from actively seeking news and facts about the community.
The arrival of a virus that has killed over 600,000 Americans was presented with doubtful articles that always included the questions about whether we should believe the scientists who were trying to convince people that politicians are not viral experts. Every statement about COVID-19 was accompanied by the expression of doubt that was present with our former administration. For the East Oregonian, this took on the color of always questioning decisions made by the leader of our state. Was this productive? Was there an outreach to let people know that masks, then vaccinations were the only way to keep our community safe? Not at the beginning.
There were many articles and editorials casting doubt and scorn in the direction of Gov. Kate Brown. I doubt there is anyone in this county who has the ability, expertise or will to take on the task that landed in her lap. I appreciate that her efforts were along the science guidelines and were in keeping with trying to keep people alive. I certainly don’t have the skills or the will to try and manage such a crisis.
A little support from the pages of local news sources could have created a better response, but I realize the political will of the county bends one way and few have spoken for the rights of the public to a healthy and safe community. There are many people with compromised immune systems that are still isolating because of the poor response to getting vaccinated in this county. Now, in the midst of the delta variant causing more angst, we celebrate large public gatherings and publish editorials that say Gov. Brown should not be the voice for vaccinations. What?
If she doesn’t speak, she will be believed? The idea that she should sit down and be a nice little women is so damn demeaning. Once you get her to take a back seat and be quiet, then you will complain about how she didn’t lead at all. You can’t have it both ways. I personally celebrate that she is smart enough to not encourage us to drink bleach or other fake QAnon lies that seem to buoy the good old boys and big thinkers of this area.
Colleen Blackwood
Pendleton
So what you're saying is, don't listen to the politicians but do listen to the politicians? A poll showed a large number of Oregonians don't trust Brown. I know this was asked, because I took the survey. I'm also sure there are plenty of people out there that could handle the pressure of her job, she's no unicorn. My advice would be take the vaccine that the Trump adminstration rushed through the "approval" process and be happy to see people enjoy living again. News is news and not a scientific journal. It's a busniness.
