As the state drops COVID-19 restrictions, we are all thinking about getting back to normal. So what is normal? It will be different for each of us.
Vaccines are great and I was eager to get mine. The science strongly supports the effectiveness of vaccines, but a vaccinated person can still be infected and spread the disease without even knowing it. Those of us with compromised immune systems are still at varying degrees of risk. Others may not be able to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.
This county has had a disturbingly low rate of vaccinations for a variety of reasons, and our case numbers continue to be in the top per capita in the state. We have consistently been in the high-risk category. The new variants are highly transmissible and COVID will not go away soon.
So for me, the new normal will be continuing to wear a mask and keeping my distance out of self-protection and respect for others. I applaud those businesses and organizations who will continue to take precautions to help protect their patrons and our communities.
We are so prone these days to being rugged individuals and in it for our personal rights. This is one reason we remain in our current high-risk state. I only hope we continue to respect others and retain our sense of community as we return to our individual sense of normalcy.
Jeff Blackwood
Pendleton
