Well, Dr. Jeremy Anderson, so you blame the Hispanic community for the high number of the COVID-19 cases in Hermiston? Did you do a thorough survey of all the people in Hermiston, all the other provider offices? Does it seem to you that all the Hispanics spread the virus in Hermiston?
I've got news for you, doctor: A lot of people in our community think they won't get the virus. I've seen whites and Hispanics go into a store with no mask on. They think it won't happen to them.
Call the Oregon governor and tell her to open the town again, then you will see that all Hispanics leave town. Maybe then you'll have no more virus in town.
Minerva Bethel
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.