My husband and I are about to celebrate our 25th anniversary. We hoped to spend a few days in the mountains to celebrate and had reservations in Wallowa. We were traveling from Colorado, and en route we heard about the spike in coronavirus cases in Union County. So, deeply disappointed, we made the responsible decision to return straight home.
We canceled our reservations ($384) filled our bellies ($88) and our gas tank ($26) in Boise, and then not again until Hood River ($41). We are now spending our anniversary and our money in Lane County. The restaurants and shop owners of Eugene thank you, Union County, for your outbreak.
The point I want to make is that shared courtesy and responsibility is good for the community as a whole. Social distancing or wearing masks may be inconvenient, but if the small actions prevent the spread of a disease, they can keep people healthy and boost the economy of an entire region. We are only two people, but our dollars went to a different community than they may have.
We are all in this together, Oregonians. Let’s work together for the good of us all. Take the pandemic seriously.
Eileen Nittler
Eugene
