I was very surprised to find, starting in the second paragraph of the Solidarity Walk story, information about the “alleged” misconduct of the students from Covington High School.
Obviously the story must have been written before doing research on the incident and determining that the students in question did not in fact cause the incident or respond in a hostile manner to anyone in the crowd. I am disturbed that your writer jumped on the “blame the #MAGA hat wearers” wagon by going on the word of the BuzzFeed article that a lot of “professional reporters” took as gospel truth without doing any research about what exactly happened.
As you know, Covington HS had to cancel school Monday due to death threats from the crazies who jump on these types of stories. I would like to see a follow-up article clearly stating just what happened at the Right to Life March and how these students were initially the target of some pretty mean and nasty accusations by a hate group.
Social media just may be the downfall of this great republic. The haters are going to hate, but threatening high school students and journalists reporting misinformation is not going to help the situation. Please be peaceful everyone, love your neighbor and let the hatred go.
Toni Baldassarre
Pendleton
