I want to say something about homeless sleeping outdoors on the river east of the pavilion — if I have your map right, close to where the levee ends. I live in the area. Whoever is sleeping out there is going to maybe get pestered by coyotes. I hear the coyotes roaming and yipping in the area very late at night.
A few years ago, my daughter was up on the levee with her boyfriend and they ran into a pack. These coyotes have little fear of people and would not leave them be, and tried to herd them. They had a bit of trouble getting away from the coyotes.
Now why are these coyotes there? Well, a lot more deer are coming down out of the hills. This started some years ago when the river level began dropping early in the year — was the city taking out more water for the water supply? I think they closed down a well. I've seen deer crossing the river, deer walking the levee, and a herd of deer shows up in my yard regularly going after my apple tree. I don't mind this necessarily if they eat extra apples, but these deer are really savvy and don't fear humans either. No deer in the headlights here, they watch for cars far too knowingly. I have seen them do it, and I have to really work hard to scare them out past 1 a.m. Coyotes have been following them the last several years, and they don't scare easy either anymore.
What we don't want, of course, is coyotes biting people, maybe rabies shots, etc., so maybe the city should think about this? I'm not saying somebody should go shoot all the coyotes, only that the homeless people might be a little safer near the park by Southeast Fourth and not down at the end of the levee? Worse, if people are sleeping in coyote "territory," will coyotes lose their fear of people more?
Just saying.
Karen Verba
Pendleton
