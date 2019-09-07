In response to the editorial in Thursday’s paper (Our View/”City stance is puzzling and unnecessary,” Sept. 5 2019), I feel the editorial board unfairly criticizes the position taken by the city.
The request for proposals sent to the public and used to solicit potential developers of the old fire station, states that the city “will maintain the confidentiality of submissions at least until the preliminary selection ...,” which is expected to occur on September 24. The East Oregonian was made aware of this when the city attorney responded to your request to receive copies of the proposals. The “radio silence” you reference was simply to respect the process. There will be discussion of the proposals and the ultimate decision will be made during a public meeting.
It would be fair of the East Oregonian to question whether or not this confidentiality clause should have been a part of the process to begin with, but I feel it is unfair to suggest that the city is “hiding information.”
John Turner, mayor
Pendleton
