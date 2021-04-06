On behalf of the faculty, staff, and students at Blue Mountain Community College, we would like to express our utmost appreciation and gratitude to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for making the COVID-19 vaccine available to the entire BMCC community through Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
BMCC is committed to providing a safe environment for our faculty, staff and students. The CTUIR’s generosity in providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine puts us on the path to resume regular on-site operations and programming so that we may continue to serve the students and communities of Eastern Oregon.
BMCC values its relationship with the CTUIR and is grateful for their leadership. Thank you.
Jane Hill, chair
Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education
