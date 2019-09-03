Thanks to the East Oregonian for supporting the dairies in Boardman. Apparently some group doesn’t appreciate their efforts to maximize energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, and cow comfort.
They condemn their automation, yet they don’t challenge Amazon or Apple for using technology. I think their real issue is with animal protein rather than dairy practices.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
