I am supporting Dale Primmer in his effort to continue working for our community as a trusted member of the Pendleton City Council.
It takes a great deal of time to perform the duties of a member of the city council. Besides the council meetings, there are special work sessions and additional work and time serving on numerous city commissions and committees. It also takes a great deal of time and commitment to thoroughly study the issues at hand and make decisions based on the facts and sound reasoning.
Dale is a person who understands the vast responsibilities of representing the values and best interest of our community. He comes to the city council meetings prepared and focused on the issues.
Dale has done an excellent job in representing the residents of Pendleton and I whole heartily support him in seeking another term on the Pendleton City Council.
Fred Bradbury
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.