I thought this was strange. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection website states that a permanent resident of Canada with passport cannot enter the U.S., except for essential services, until sometime in August. Yet anyone can cross the Mexican/U.S. border with no passport, no ID. Who would ever guessed that the Canadians were so dangerous?
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.