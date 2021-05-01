Pat Gregg is a candidate for a board position for the Pendleton School District. I endorse him. I would like to share with the public information about Pat which the public may not know, but which to me reflects upon how good a board member he will be.
After graduating from University of Portland, and then Willamette Law School, Pat moved to Pendleton in 2009 to begin law practice in a law firm in which I also am a partner.
Pat grew up and attended school in Wilsonville. His mother is a retired teacher and was a vice principal. His father is a retired Oregon State Police captain. His parents recently moved to Pendleton in order to be near Pat, his wife Jill, and their three sons, ages 9, 7, and 3.
Pat has been an active Pendleton resident, participating in several community causes. He currently serves on the Umatilla County Historical Society Board. He was on the board of the Cason's Place. He is a leader of a local Cub Scout troop and, professionally, he has served as president of the local lawyer association.
Jill has been equally active, serving for many years as the head of the Children's Museum of Eastern Oregon. She presently is the leader of ASPIRE (college counseling) at Pendleton High School. She also is in charge of the local branch of Communicare, an organization that provides students the opportunity to make grants with funds supplied from the Harold and Arlene Schnitzer Foundation.
With Pat Gregg, you will be electing a dedicated individual and a good thinker. He has three young sons, two of whom already are in the school system. His wife Jill actively is directing Pendleton High School students toward college. Pat has every reason to do a good job as a board member in maintaining a strong and forward-moving public education program in Pendleton.
Steven H. Corey
Pendleton
