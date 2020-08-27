I'm sitting here watching KOIN Channel 6 noon reports on the so-called “peaceful” demonstrations in Portland. During a break, an ad for "The Twilight Zone" was streamed.
How appropriate.
It makes no difference which of the four Portland TV stations we watch, we must endure the same talking points their news directors obtain from the leftist New York Times and Washington Post. I truly have sympathy for many of the news broadcasters that must regurgitate this slanted news every day to keep their jobs.
I cringe watching Gov. Kate Brown and her cronies mouth their concerns about losing our democracy because President Trump sent law enforcement into Portland to protect federal buildings after Mayor Ted Wheeler admitted he prohibited Portland Police from attempting to control the situation. It takes a lot of gall for Brown to opine about losing our democracy when her mediocre reign, along with her elitist cadre, have ground any semblance of Oregon's democracy into the ground.
A good example of her reign was the cap-and-trade bill, which she tried to force through the Oregon Legislature and shows her total disregard for all of the state's voters. This bill was a wolf in sheep's clothing, promoted as a great global warming salvation, but in reality was just another tax bill on all Oregonians, devastating agriculture, timber, transportation and everyday business and travel throughout the entire state.
Thankfully, the Republicans in the Senate stopped this bill and asked for a statewide vote. Brown exposed her true oligarchical mentality by instituting this legislation by executive action, saddling all Oregonians with this huge tax and making it so the voters were unable to vote on it.
Years ago, I lived in Beaverton and worked in beautiful downtown Portland known world wide as the City of Roses. Friends of ours throughout Oregon and beyond are dismayed at the demise of Portland. Sadly, Portland has now morphed from the Rose City to the Rancid City.
Larry Snyder
Condon
