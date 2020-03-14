Reading Sen. Bill Hansell’s reasons for fleeing Salem with his fellow GOP members was interesting at best. I believe, however, that no amount of justification overrides the behavior of these legislators who have fled not once, but three times in the last year when they did not get their way.
In any business or public agency I have been associated with in my career, I was expected to come to work. The idea that if I don’t like something I will just leave with no consequences goes against all forms of capitalism and democracy.
When the minority can govern the majority, our system is breaking down. Sound your protest, rally your supporters, vote against what you do not like, but do your job and be there.
Yes, the cap-and-trade bill is complicated, and yes, there were many concessions made in this latest version. And yes, both sides have dug in to the detriment of all Oregonians.
When we look at all the other bills that were intended to help Oregonians and will not pass because of a lack of a quorum, it makes me angry and sad for our state.
What makes me even sadder is the role modeling we present to our younger generations, and the distrust and feelings of helplessness and eventual apathy this breeds.
Our democracy is breaking and we are all in some ways responsible. Democracy has never been easy, but it is worth defending. What we have experienced cannot become the new norm.
Jeff Blackwood
Pendleton
