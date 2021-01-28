In this year of peril, our new president has many obstacles to face, the least of which is the coronavirus.
For me and many Americans, we are pleased to note we rejoined the Paris Accord and World Health Organization, and addressed immigration and border wall restrictions. My Nebraska friend called to say Mr. Biden revoked the Keystone XL pipeline, which will save the habitat of the sandhill cranes. Nebraskans are as resolute about the cranes as Oregonians are about preserving the Columbia River Gorge.
As Mr. Biden noted, few people in our nation's history have known a time more challenging or more difficult than now.
I expect two of Pendleton's larger organizations would agree — the Confederated Tribes and the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
We will get through this year of peril with President Biden and Vice President Harris behind us. And remember, Mr. Biden has a trio of bipartisan former presidents backing him — Clinton, Bush, and Obama.
You cannot defeat democracy.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
