Not that it matters much anymore, Mr. Schellenberg, but democracy is the form of government in which political control is exercised by all the people, either directly or through their representatives.
Not by one side or the other, not by black or white, nor by people who think one side eats babies. Get a grip.
C.K. Dimon
Pendleton
