I cannot believe how gullible people have become. Since day one when Trump was elected, the behavior of some people was nothing short of anarchy. That Pelosi — and other Democrats — has been nothing short of anything but an effort to destroy this country. Everybody seems to forget the Clintons and their escapades.
Pelosi recently said it is about the country, not the parties, which seems like a lot of bull to me. All I see is them trying to destroy this country. See what Franklin said about a country divided. Read Zane Grey books to see what he saw coming from the behavior of people even then.
William Douglas
Echo
