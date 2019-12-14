Yes, President Trump is guilty, but to the Democrats’ dismay, he’s not guilty of collusion. The Democrats pinned their hopes on the Mueller investigation and after 16 months and $25 million spent by the Mueller team, the conclusion was no collusion.
Next, the Democrats pinned their hopes on obstruction of justice but that charge too has melted away. Aha, thought the Democrats, if we call back our “collusion investigator” Mueller to testify, we’ll uncover some wrongdoing that his team failed to find — but no such luck.
In July of this year, an unnamed whistleblower reported a phone call made by Trump to the Ukrainian president that sounded to the whistleblower like something illegal was going on. Nothing yet has been proven so the Democrats, in hopes of embarrassing Trump, decided to try impeachment and thus, overturn an election approved by 63 million Americans. So far, the Democrats have succeeded only in embarrassing themselves.
Since the impeachment charges have yielded the Democrats very little impeachable fodder, what is Trump guilty of? Trump is guilty of winning the election by beating the Democrats’ darling Hillary Clinton and governing in a very unorthodox manner. I suggest the Democrats look to themselves for someone to criticize.
The public approval rate of Congress has sunk to a low of 24%, half the 48% approval rate of Trump. I am not a Trump fan but he is higher on my “like” list than the Democrats. It would be so productive if the Democrats’ impeachment obsession was left to the voters and the House did what they were elected to do — legislate instead of investigate.
Terry Thompson
Heppner
