This letter is to thank those who sponsored and participated in the Project Community Connect and Veteran Stand Down held Oct. 13 at Desert Rose Ministries in Hermiston.
Where else could you go to get a free haircut, shower, vaccinations and a dental check-up in just a few minutes on a Thursday afternoon? It was great to see all the different veteran agencies there offering help to those who served in offering good winter clothing, sleeping bags, boots and things that are really important in the winter.
Other agencies were there to help find employment, housing and even education. Nothing was left out; daycare assistance was offered, children’s programs, legal aid, domestic violence, disability, social services agencies and then to top it off a wonderful meal was served.
Thirty-two nursing students and their professor came from Blue Mountain Community College and were a great help escorting people and helping them find the right place or person to answer their questions.
Finally, a great big thanks goes to Desert Rose Ministries and their volunteers for a free place to hold the event and provide all the little things that come up, like power and water when an event such as this is held.
Mike Mehren, U.S. Air Force veteran
Hermiston
