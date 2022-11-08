This letter is to thank those who sponsored and participated in the Project Community Connect and Veteran Stand Down held Oct. 13 at Desert Rose Ministries in Hermiston.

Where else could you go to get a free haircut, shower, vaccinations and a dental check-up in just a few minutes on a Thursday afternoon? It was great to see all the different veteran agencies there offering help to those who served in offering good winter clothing, sleeping bags, boots and things that are really important in the winter.

