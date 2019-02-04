Here we go again: A developer with big ideas and little pockets comes sobbing about the cherry-picked deal he was given the last time he begged. This particular developer, Mr. Jivanjee, thinks that the city is his piggy bank, and our overpaid city officials and elected officials seem to think Jivanjee the Great is deserving of our tax dollars and tax breaks.
These same officials use the tired "we need more housing" line. This developer built 32 units of a 60-unit package and then came back for more — a bump to 100 and deferred payments. Three years and no progress later, the city should collect what's owed and send Jivanjee packing.
Private development works without community money, i.e. Southwest 28th Street and Southwest Frazer/Southwest Fourth new apartments, since Jivanjee came to town. Let Jivanjee finance his own developments.
Larry Platek
Pendleton
