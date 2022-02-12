There have been both articles and letters about the election being bought, but no information that would ever point in that direction, or disprove it that I have seen in the East Oregonian. I would like to point out that Mark Zuckerberg has provided what is known as Zuck Bucks to the tune of more than $400 million to nonprofit groups that were in positions to influence the election. Most was funneled through the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a group led by three Democrats with a long history of activism, and the Center for Election Innovation and Research with connections to People for the American Way, that group funneled Zuck Bucks to governmental entities, according to influencewatch.org/non-profit/center-for-election-innovation-research.
According to the Foundation for Government Accountability, Georgia received more than $31 million in Zuck Bucks for the general election alone. The money went to salaries, laptops, vehicle rentals, attorney's fees for public records requests and mail-in balloting. Trump leaning counties received $1.91 per registered voter, Biden leaning counties received on average $7.13 per voter. The money flowed into the run-off election as well.
Democratic counties in Pennsylvania also were targeted for Zuck Bucks infusion. Wisconsin received Zuck Bucks, which outsourced much of their election operation to private liberal groups.
A statement that the election was bought has to be backed up, and a statement saying it ain't so needs proof, too. Check out the Foundation for Government Accountability, Feb. 25, 2021, NPR on Zuck Bucks, or the Capital Research Center May 20, 2021, Broad and Liberty April 13, 2021, NPR Dec. 8, 2020, to name just a few sources. These sources certainly give pause to think about the undue influence bought and paid for, and certainly concern about the consequences of such expenditures from a moral/integrity perspective. One man's influence in elections to this level is cause for concern. There are other financial influences, not just this one.
I don't know that goes as far as saying it was bought, but it certainly has an odor of impropriety and outright corruption to it. It is one area of many that I would like to see cleaned up for future election integrity.
Granella Thompson
Weston
