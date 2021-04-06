House Bill 3305 is a, as usual, poorly thought out bill that will help destroy agriculture business and farming in Oregon. As well, it will divert the traveling recreation public away from Oregon.
How would the public from other states get diesel fuel for their vehicles, which is not a progressive move in the other states? How does the amount of "renewable diesel" necessary to cover the total agriculture and timber harvest get in the pipeline? At what cost does this come? Again, only the largest companies might survive. Looks like another one of those good deals that only benefit the legislatures on the take and big businesses.
How is Oregon going to explain to all the owners of diesel-powered vehicles that their car or truck is now not worth anything more than scrap and replacing it will cost them around $80,000 for another vehicle capable of towing or hauling heavy and large loads? The guy that proposed this bill might compare the additional pollutants resulting from vehicles that get much poorer fuel economy.
Perhaps he and the progressives might better spend their time figuring out how to house all the new immigrants and finding them jobs. I believe the state retirement issue could take up some of the "nothing to do but screw Oregon energies."
Rather than trying to dream up things that have no benefit to the public, they should wake up and try to be as productive as the hard-working public. Make America great and save Oregon from eating itself alive.
Rich Weaver
Milton-Freewater
