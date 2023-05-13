Editor's Note

A recurring theme became clear at the recent candidate forums. Port of Morrow Commissioner Marvin Padberg would have you believe that if you don’t vote for him you must be anti-business and anti-growth.

While the Port of Morrow has done a great job of bringing businesses into Boardman, Morrow County is a lot bigger than that, I don’t believe the message that the other four communities have been economically blessed since Padberg first became a commissioner.

