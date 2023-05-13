A recurring theme became clear at the recent candidate forums. Port of Morrow Commissioner Marvin Padberg would have you believe that if you don’t vote for him you must be anti-business and anti-growth.
While the Port of Morrow has done a great job of bringing businesses into Boardman, Morrow County is a lot bigger than that, I don’t believe the message that the other four communities have been economically blessed since Padberg first became a commissioner.
The port now says they are going to fix their part of the nitrate issues, spending in excess of $600 million and become a good partner, doing what they should have all along. I personally don’t trust anybody that has to get caught before they finally plan to do what is right.
In today’s political climate it is disheartening to see our POM commissioners blaming the past county commissioners and using them as punching bags for their own missteps. Finger pointing instead of accountability is not leadership.
How is it that so few businesses other than Amazon have been located into Morrow County as of late, benefitting Padberg personally? I believe good decisions can be made without so much personal conflict at the table.
I fail to understand why disagreement is being held up as a negative trait in debate answers with a desperate need to silence independent questioning. I am not impressed by claims of unanimous decision making for the past 30 years.
Decisions that lost millions on a racetrack in Boardman, lost millions on a mill site in Heppner, millions in the red on a golf course that isn’t part of the mission and millions wasted on fines, with more coming while not holding anyone accountable, by the current POM commission.
I serve on many boards and dissenting votes/opinions is how we get to the greater good for more community. Isn’t that why we elect more than one member to these boards? Differing perspectives should be welcomed in good governance.
Padberg is personally a good guy, but his time has passed. My trust in him standing up for all of Morrow County citizens has disappeared, and I hope the people of these great communities have finally seen the light. It's time for independent thinkers that will bring thoughtful decision making.
Please take the time to vote. I will be voting for Kelly Doherty.
Todd Lindsay
Heppner
