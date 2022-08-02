Recently a letter about Safeway's digital only coupons appeared in this paper. The writer was absolutely correct. In the past, sale prices were available using a "club card." These are available at no cost. With digital coupons a shopper needs to buy an electronic device, pay for a service plan, learn how to use it and bring it along whenever they shop. One literally has to pay to get the lower prices.
As one example of the extent of the problem, 18.5 ounce bottles of Lipton tea are $2.49 each at full price. However, for the past several years, the price has ranged from $1.25 to $1.50 each with a club card. Now, you must use a "digital coupon" to get that same lower price. Hence, I am forced to pay $1.20 more per bottle. If I buy just one a week, in a month I have spent an extra $4.80 on these alone. In all, I am paying around $25 more per month because of these digital coupons.
Like the previous writer, I have also asked if there is some other way to get these lower prices, and have received a hard "no." Also like him, I believe there are alternatives the store could offer.
This problem disproportionally affects older, disabled and lower income people — those who can lest afford it. Thus I find it both morally and ethically objectionable. I am doubtful that Safeway will read our letters, so I encourage other shoppers to express this concern to them.
Shelley Wilson
Hermiston
