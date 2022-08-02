Recently a letter about Safeway's digital only coupons appeared in this paper. The writer was absolutely correct. In the past, sale prices were available using a "club card." These are available at no cost. With digital coupons a shopper needs to buy an electronic device, pay for a service plan, learn how to use it and bring it along whenever they shop. One literally has to pay to get the lower prices.

As one example of the extent of the problem, 18.5 ounce bottles of Lipton tea are $2.49 each at full price. However, for the past several years, the price has ranged from $1.25 to $1.50 each with a club card. Now, you must use a "digital coupon" to get that same lower price. Hence, I am forced to pay $1.20 more per bottle. If I buy just one a week, in a month I have spent an extra $4.80 on these alone. In all, I am paying around $25 more per month because of these digital coupons.

