Mr. Park, I'm sorry you were disappointed by the attendance of VFW Post 922 at the wreath-laying presentation. It would appear from your letter that for the last decade VFW members have done a great job, but this one year they didn't have as strong of a presence.
The majority of active members are aging, being veterans serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Many of them worked the day prior making and serving pancakes at the Parks and Recreation Santa breakfast for local children and families, and are a financial sponsor of the wreath program. I'm struggling to understand your disappointment — these veterans first sacrifice by shouldering the responsibility of war, and then they come back and join the VFW and other organizations, continuing service and donating countless hours in this community.
How much service is enough?
I don't know if you're a veteran but, if you aren't, there are no national mandates or laws forbidding non-veteran citizens from presenting the colors at events. I recommend you reach out to us at the VFW, another veteran organization or even the Boy Scouts and see if there is a way that you could participate beyond attendance and letters to the editor. I also want to state that every member has lost a friend, a comrade, a brother or sister during military service and they are never forgotten. They live in our minds and hearts every single day, not just several times a year that others witness it.
Judith Burger
Pendleton
