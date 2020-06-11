On June 6, protesters walked the streets of Pendleton yelling and ending up at City Hall. They continued to yell and chant. They did not practice social distancing.
My point is, why is the city allowing this type of a parade but will not allow the annual Fourth of July parade?
Pam Patnode
Pendleton
