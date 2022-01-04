Once upon a time, Pendleton’s city government had a problem. It lacked a comprehensive plan to confront and solve the issues facing city development. Issues were handled haphazardly, leaving some projects abandoned or incomplete, the most glaring being the infamous "road to nowhere."
The city set to acquire property and build larger parks with no corresponding increase in tax revenue. City infrastructure was literally falling apart. As a remedy, the mayor and city council settled on plan to focus on a specific set of goals, a tactic they felt would guarantee management success. Unfortunately, the inability to say "no" to unrelated special interest projects continues to plague city hall.
One such project approved by the city council was the formation of the North Bank of the Umatilla River Committee, stopping all development along the north riverbank, specifically the sale of a lot the city owned. The committee then received a $10,000 grant that produced a plan for the riverbank, a utopian vision of the future. Perhaps the committee realized at that point that without funding, not much more could be done, especially since it had accomplished the original objective — stopping the sale of the city property.
That original utopian vision has since blossomed into a project that encompasses both riverbanks the entire 5½ miles through town to explore the “riparian” restoration and flood control opportunities along the river.
The question is, what exactly does the plan entail? Current thinking among conservationists is that wetlands and flood plains are one of Mother Nature's ways of flood control and replenishing aquifers. The Umatilla River has been flooding this area long before the city existed. The current river channel does not remotely resemble the original.
Actual restoration of the original would entail removing of the levee, nonnative trees and a whole lot of buildings, making it pretty unrealistic. Further encroachment on the flood plain would require a major expansion of the levee system, be very expensive and also not very practical.
To answer that question, the committee is enlisting the assistance of the city manager, managers from Parks and Recreation, the planning department, along with Public Works Director Bob Patterson, and of course his favorite consulting firm, Anderson Perry, the firm he’s selected to solve the street maintenance issues. The key manager missing would be from finance to explain how this project fits into the budget.
The burning questions from residents are: For a program that wasn’t to receive any city resources, how did so many managers get involved, what can this possibly have to do with accomplishing the goals set by the city council, and what the heck is riparian?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.