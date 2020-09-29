I confidently endorse Jim Doherty for reelection as Morrow County commissioner.
During his first term serving Morrow County, Commissioner Doherty has proven his leadership ability not only for Morrow County, but as serving as president of the Association of Oregon Counties. The last time a first-term commissioner served in that role was 1905. The ability to lead his peers shows Commissioner Doherty’s assets in areas critical to that role — organization, mediator and strength of character.
Commissioner Doherty serves Morrow County from the viewpoint of caretaker. He was born and raised in the south end of the county. Jim and Kelly have raised their family and built a life in the north end. Morrow County holds their family history, memories and hearts. Their lives revolve around this beautiful corner of Oregon that we all call home. If something impacts Morrow County, it impacts Commissioner Doherty.
Commissioner Doherty has demonstrated his deep love and concern for our residents by seeking out those among us who need help. He has assisted the Boardman Food Pantry in the beginning stages of its establishment by advocating and seeking funds for a permanent location. In May, when the windstorm ripped through Boardman, Commissioner Doherty stepped up to the plate when residents needed help not only getting out from under the chaos that ensued, but also a voice.
My family and I have lived down the road from the Doherty family for about 10 years. We have done business with them and admire the ethics that Jim Doherty has exhibited. As neighbors, we have called on them when we needed help. Jim has always shown up when we needed him. He was also a 4-H leader when our oldest son first ventured into the show arena at the fair. Through our experiences with Jim Doherty over the years, we have seen compassion, responsibility, and a strong belief that each of us needs to do our part to make Morrow County the best it can be.
Morrow County is experiencing rapid growth and change. Decisions are being made that will impact every single one of us for many years. Jim Doherty has the vision and integrity to carry Morrow County through the growth and changes while preserving the honor of our county. His commitment to our way of life and the insight he brings to the development of our county is worthy of our vote in November.
Please join me in voting for Jim Doherty in November.
Mary A. Killion
Boardman
