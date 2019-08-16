Well, here we go again with demands for taking guns from law-abiding citizens. These most recent, horrible shootings have sparked a new onslaught of rage and outcry to ban gun sales and ownership — especially of the category of "assualt weapons.” Many agree that something different must be done; something to limit access to firearms for those suffering from mental illness is a good place to start.
Most of the shooters are young men who have a track record of mental instability of some sort. Often they broadcast this online for the entire world to see. The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, had a long history of problems at school. He had actually been expelled for bringing guns to school. He had been in a fight not long before he killed fellow students, but was only referred to social workers and not the police. He stated more than once he wanted to be a school shooter. He purchased the murder weapon legally.
I hope people understand that at one point Brower County recorded more school arrests than any other Florida district. To combat this embarrassment, the school board and disgraced Brower County sheriff devised a plan to artificially reduce in-school arrests to try and curb this "school to prison pipeline.” They basically just decided to forgive suspensions and expulsions, which resulted in a 63% reduction of in-school arrests from 2012 to 2016. Even Obama complimented this district on this drastic reduction and pointed to them as an example of how understanding and forgiveness works so well — except for those students killed and their families.
If Cruz would have been arrested for any of these grievances, he would have been prevented from legally buying a firearm. Would that have stopped him from slaughtering so many fellow students? We won't know, but it would have sure slowed him down and made it more difficult. This was the fault of many — the sheriff, the school board, his parents — for not being willing to identify his obvious mental problems and deal with them before this happened. It wasn't the gun's fault.
David Burns
Pendleton
