In the Nov. 17 edition, the East Oregonian printed a letter from Rodney Thompson of Pendleton, who stated that Yoncalla was the first city in America to have all city council members as women, as a result of the Nov. 2, 1920 election.
Not true. Here in the Museum in Umatilla, one of the first displays you will see when you visit is the story of our election of Dec. 5, 1916, in which all women were voted into council positions as well as mayor. There was even a book written about it called "Operation Clean Sweep," by Darleen Bailey Beard, and is available at the local library.
We also have displayed a picture of Abigail Scott Duniway outside Portland Precinct 10, where she cast the first vote by a woman in Oregon on May 15, 1914. The nation passed the 19th Amendment in 1920, giving women in all states the right to vote.
Just correcting local historical information — sorry, Mr. Thompson!
Judy Simmons
Umatilla Museum and Historical Foundation
Board member
