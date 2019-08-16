On Sen. Bill Hansell's decision "to leave":
Senator, you contend a principled objection to the refusal of the Senate majority to refer a bill to the voters as the reason you left your post. I respect your contention, which I assume is based on a belief in direct democracy.
Oregon's constitution to the contrary, the United States is not a direct democracy. It's charming for small towns in New Hampshire deciding which days private contractors should pick up the trash, but it is absurd in the context of a complicated economy of 4 million people.
The legislature spent months considering how to confront climate change. After examining what was effective and politically possible, it wrote a bill and put it on the floor. That's our system.
I cannot imagine, much as I would love to, that "the people" have the time and expertise to weigh the pros and cons of the cap-and-trade bill or any other bill the legislature may consider. That's why you are a representative.
If you've got a better idea, put it in the marketplace of ideas, and stand by the results. But please don't hide behind "the people." Your job is to lead.
Democracy works when government fairly reflects the majority, with respect for the minority. It does not work when barely a third of one body of the legislature stalls the process.
Bennett Minton
Portland
