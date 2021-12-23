Twenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit.
It remains cause for celebration. As the Oregon Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon’s arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits.
The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian who donates to one or more of the 1,500-plus cultural nonprofits and makes a matching gift to the Cultural Trust. At tax time, the amount you gave to the trust comes back to you — dollar for dollar. And the state sets those funds aside for Cultural Trust grant awards the following year.
Since its founding in 2001, the trust has raised — through the cultural tax credit — more than $74 million for culture statewide. It has distributed nearly 10,000 grant awards totaling more than $34 million and its permanent fund now exceeds $33 million. In addition, the Cultural Trust network of County Cultural Coalitions enabled the distribution of more than $25 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund for Cultural Support awards to 621 organizations struggling to survive the pandemic.
Please donate generously to the cultural nonprofits that matter to you — they need your help now more than ever — and use your power by making a matching donation to the Cultural Trust by Dec. 31.
Roberta Lavadour
Executive Director
Pendleton Center for the Arts
