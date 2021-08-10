I have one word for those of you that have yet to get a vaccination: fools! I can also add self-centered, selfish, sheeple and, Kool-Aid drinkers to that. If you don't understand the Kool-Aid drinkers, look up Jonestown, as you are headed in the same direction — dead!
Umatilla County, once again, has the "honor" of being the hotspot when it comes to Covid for Oregon. Why? Because too many of you out there think, "I don't need no stinking shots." Well, you're in the same group as the actor in "Treasure of the Sierra Madre," saying, "I don't need no stinking badges." There is a good chance you will end up like he did — dead!
COVID is not a joke, it is not a government conspiracy, there are no nanobots being injected so they can track you (for Christ's sake, there are enough satellites up above now, they can track anytime they want, you paranoid fools). What you are doing is subjecting your family and friends to a greater risk of catching this disease and possibly dying from it, thanks to your being too self-centered to consider anyone but yourself. Do you believe that if you catch it and end up passing it along and therefore possibly killing a friend or family member, it's not your fault? Good luck on lying to yourself for the rest of your life. I hope you can sleep at night knowing you killed someone because you were so selfish.
Mark Severon
Hermiston
