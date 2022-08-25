After reading the article regarding the email sent by Rebecca Ninburg concerning Brian Hemphill's status as a servant of the public ("Coming under fire" in the Saturday, Aug. 20, edition of the East Oregonian), I'm at a loss for what she had hoped to accomplish. It may be common practice in Los Angeles to casually discard flawed human beings, and kicking people while they're down may be acceptable forms of advancement in California, but this is Umatilla County. It would behoove Ms. Ninburg to familiarize herself with the people who live here before making such wild aspersions of character.
I've known Mr. Hemphill since we were both toddlers. I don't know what's happened in his recent adult years to lead him to the low point he had hit, but I can firmly attest that it in no way is it a reflection of his personal character. I recall him pouring through volumes of first responder manuals at an age when most would turn green at the imagery depicted. You don't simply discard commitment like that.
And so I hope Ms. Ninburg will take the time to leave her old life behind and start life anew in our community. Because we ruralites have no interest in becoming as soulless as Los Angeles.
Mark Elfering
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.