Pendleton has a very proud tradition of honoring their student athletes, deservedly so. The community has honored rightfully the athletes that have succeeded at a high level.
I do not know who is on the Hall of Fame election board and I do not need know, but my question is directed squarely at those people. I am a graduate of PHS and believe the Buckaroo Hall of Fame has done well in honoring the student athletes in all aspects except for one. Im aware pf PHS history, and looking back I see there are very few women in the Buckaroo Hall of Fame.
Those few deserved the honor, many other are also deserving.
My question is really very simple: How many state titles do the boys sports programs own? We all know the girls sports have done spectacularly, referring specifically to dance and softball, or any other sport for that matter. Many state titles, no inductees.
Very simple question, why? Are they not Buckaroos?
Ron Meyersick
Amity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.