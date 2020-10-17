Being able to dig for the facts, assess the public need, balance budget constraints, work well with the public and county's outstanding staff, make decisions with courage and fairness, be ready for the unexpected, explain the unexplainable, contribute in innumerable meetings — it's all part of being a county commissioner. On Nov. 3, you'll elect a new one.
Dan Dorran is my choice. He has the skill and fits the description. Despite a heavy work travel schedule as an executive with an international equipment company, he served for years on the Umatilla County Fair Board.
He honed his county knowledge as a member of Umatilla County Charter Review Committee, surveying and making recommendations on county structure and operations. He is the only candidate who, to prepare for his candidacy, sat with each county department head to learn, not only what they do, but their concerns and needs. He has met individually with each county commissioner to get the "feel" of what we do and how we function.
Dan Dorran has done his homework, is capable and prepared. He's ready to take my place and is my choice for county commissioner. Join me in voting for him on Nov. 3.
Bill Elfering
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.