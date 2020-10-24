As a solid member of our community, Dan Dorran deserves our vote to be the next Umatilla County commissioner No. 3. He had part of his early education at Blue Mountain Community College and obtained a degree in resource economics from Oregon State University.
He has served, or is serving, on our county fair and rodeo event boards and, adding a youth focus, as a member of the county 4-H Association Board. He was part of the steering committee to build a debt-free, new Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
What gives him an extra boost of experience is his 22-year employment with Atlas Copco, a Swedish multinational firm that manufactures and markets industrial tools and equipment in 180 countries. For Atlas Copco, he has negotiated account agreements, opened customer centers, created regional U.S. operating structure and been heavily involved in marketing and budgeting. He has traveled extensively worldwide interacting with diverse business and cultural situations.
He has worked with multiple management teams that look at research, budgeting and forecasts to find hard solutions. In 2019, he brought his expertise to the 2019 Umatilla County Charter review committee, thereby giving him an unusual heads-up about country structure and bylaws.
This laudable economic and business background explains why his campaign promotion material stresses economic development for Umatilla County and improved transportation infrastructure. Commendably, he is staying optimistic about our county’s future and is promising a willingness to listen on all issues, including key county social and health issues.
Make it a vote for Dan.
Harriet Isom
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.