I have done volunteer work at the Umatilla County Fair and Pendleton Round-up with Dan Dorran. He is well organized, industrious, encouraging and quickly steps in to deal with any problems. He is a gentleman in all situations and definitely a take-charge guy.
I knew Dan’s father, Russ, who was a respected civic leader in Hermiston. I am quite certain Dan will follow in those big footsteps as an effective county commissioner.
It is without reservation that I encourage you to join me in voting Dan Dorran for Umatilla County commissioner.
Dr. John Groupe
Pendleton
