Bill Elfering has represented Umatilla County well as a county commissioner, businessman, and caring, compassionate, involved family man. Bill has demonstrated the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to the needs of others.
Observing him since the 1970s, the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent catapulted Bill into county leadership. He has worked for many county causes, not for applause. He is not about impressing, but he does listen to others express. He has learned from others perspectives and open to being educated. Thanks, Commissioner Elfering.
During his campaign, new Commissioner Dan Dorran has advocated for increasing access to education, mental health, and drug rehab centers. Many voters showed support, viewing him as a part of the solution for dealing with addiction issues. Just weeks before the election, Mr. Dorran’s foolish decision to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol at a golf outing, driving through all that Tri-Cities traffic and causing a two-vehicle collision in Umatilla, has self-sabotage written all over it.
Mr. Dorran claimed disenfranchisement for the west part of the county, which means the state of being deprived of a right or privilege. Felons who are no longer allowed to vote in elections are an example of people who are disenfranchised. It means not represented or not having the right to vote. Western Umatilla county voted.
Thank you, county commissioners, for not being divisive, and for representing all residents following science to regain social lifelines.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla, Wash.
