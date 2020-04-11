Please join me in voting for Dan Dorran for county commissioner. I cannot think of a person better suited for that job. He is a lifelong resident of Umatilla County. He is smart, well spoken, thoughtful and has been very active in our area. Dan will be a great commissioner.
Tim Mabry
Hermiston
