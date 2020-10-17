Representing any community in Eastern Oregon is an uphill battle. We have to elect leaders who not only understand our community’s diverse needs and priorities, but are able to fight for us efficiently and successfully with members from the other side of the state.
Dan Dorran has the vision and leadership skills to help Umatilla County achieve its greatest potential. He knows how to bring a variety of voices to one table to get the best results and will be a tireless advocate for residents.
As Umatilla County grows, becomes more diverse and branches out economically, we need to elect someone who is unifying instead of dividing. Conversations about equity, inclusivity and systemic racism are only going to become more common. Dan is the candidate who actively reaches out to our disadvantaged and minority communities to hear what they have to say.
Instead of making decisions based on the echo chamber of his own opinions, Dan founds his ideas on improving the county through these collaborative approaches. Dan knows that the best ideas come when everyone is at the table.
I am proud to support Dan for county commissioner because I know that inclusivity is a foundational principle of how he operates in his personal life and how he will operate as a county leader. Join me in voting for Dan Dorran.
Bobby Levy
Echo
