For a county commissioner to be successful, they need to understand how to manage a budget, prioritize the needs of their diverse communities, and persuasively advocate for their county.
In an age where counties are vying for COVID-19 relief packages, balancing protecting community health with reopening the economy, and trying to figure out how to get kids back in school, Umatilla County needs someone who is ready to get to work on day one.
Dan Dorran has extensive experience in managing a complex budget, seeking innovative ways to grow our county fair and other community organizations, and was an integral factor in the creation of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. He has spent more than 25 years improving our county, from volunteering at the Round-Up to his time as president of the Umatilla County Fair Board.
Dan has made the investment into our community that we should expect of any elected official — and we would be hard pressed to find anyone more qualified for the position than him.
Over these coming years, Umatilla County will need to find effective ways to address inequalities and make sure opportunity is available for everyone. Dan believes that by growing our economy and attracting more family-wage jobs, we can begin to bridge the gap for our most vulnerable communities. Dan knows the only way to make Umatilla County a leader in business and industry is if the county works for everyone, and for that work to begin immediately.
Don Miller
Milton-Freewater
