This is a very belated letter written to express my appreciation for the wonderful job Jade McDowell did covering the Dream Team last spring. She was so kind and supportive and did a great job interacting with our special athletes.
I was sadden to read that she is leaving our area and wish her the best of luck in her new endeavors!
I also want to commend Ben Lonergan for taking pictures of the Dream Team athletes that truly captured their joy and enthusiasm for the sport.
Kristi Smalley
Hermiston
