As a grandmother of three wonderful children, I’m deeply concerned about their health, especially the e-cigarette epidemic. My oldest grandson will attend middle school next year. Across Oregon, teen e-cigarette use increased 80% in the past two years. And, 1 in 4 Oregon 11th-graders have used them.
Unfortunately, research shows youths who use e-cigarettes are more likely to start smoking cigarettes. No wonder Big Tobacco targets our kids. Yet, Oregon doesn’t tax e-cigarettes.
One of the best ways to keep kids from smoking is to make all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, more expensive.
Measure 108 will tax e-cigarettes for the first time in Oregon and increase our cigarette tax. This cigarette tax will prevent about 19,000 kids from starting to smoke. It’s also projected to save nearly 12,000 lives.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and many other health care organizations endorse Measure 108. It will protect kids from a lifetime addiction, save lives from a preventable death and lower health care costs for everyone. The revenue will fund health care programs, including tobacco prevention and cessation programs to fight tobacco.
Join me to vote yes on Measure 108. Help keep our next generation tobacco-free.
Karen Malcolm
Pendleton
