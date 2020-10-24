It is not about a person, it is about policy. It is not about a party, it is about a platform. It is time to be an informed voter.
Voting is a privilege, and with it comes responsibility. Study your candidates and the measures and find out what each person/measure really represents.
If you are passionate about individual rights, research. Is a pro-life stance your main concern? Find out which party/candidate supports your beliefs. Are tax and fiscal issues your focal point? Do your homework and vote for the position that most closely aligns with your point of view.
Please, Oregon voters, do your job and be an educated part of our constitutionally guaranteed right to participate in deciding the future — of our town, county, state and country.
Karen Carlson
Hermiston
