After discussing the derelict Edwards building for who knows how many times, our city leaders have finally put their foot down and vowed to resolve the issue, sort of. Once again they've agreed that they need more time to "study" their options, and will again turn to the city attorney's office for a final solution. Sound familiar?
I was recently accused of authoring a number of misconceptions about the North Bank of the Umatilla Advisory Committee's work, so I made it a point to attend their Jan. 22 public meeting with an open mind and get a preview of their work. The consensus of what I heard, once the "consultant's" presentation was completed, was that there is no money for any program, and everyone is unhappy with the current way the city, the steward of our public property, maintains this property. They don't like the goats, the current vegetation (brush and noxious weeds), the homeless camps, and the loss of natural habitat, but seem to be happy with their well-groomed dog park.
The city of Pendleton leadership has had a proclivity, an insatiable appetite per se, to accumulate property that they have neither the expertise nor resources to maintain properly. In an attempt to rid itself of some of this excess property, city planning went to great lengths to evaluate excess property and get it back on the tax rolls. That's when a small portion of property at the bottom of Northwest Seventh Street was deemed suitable for development, partitioned off, and offered for sale.
Since this area had been a family playground for years, those residents played up the sentimental value and the damage to the environment that would result from the sale, the city's process came to a halt, a committee was formed, and that's where we're at. People have also forgotten that the original plan was for a pathway along the north side, which was vehemently opposed by residents and spawned the birth of our current levee walkway.
I did have to chuckle a bit when the "consultant" mentioned the Leo Adler walkway around Baker City as an example of a project the committee could pursue. If you are not familiar with Mr. Adler, he was a very wealthy and generous resident that provided the funding of various projects, the walkway and an athletic complex included, throughout Baker City, and a college scholarship program for all eligible Baker County high school students. We don't have such a benefactor here in Pendleton.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
