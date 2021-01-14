It’s hard to know what to say when watching what happened in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6. This may be a childish comment, but I only can think of this: I hope Donald Trump and all his supporters are satisfied with what happened, as they are to blame for this. Five dead. How can they sleep? (Elect a clown, expect a circus.)
First choice: Impeach Trump, if it can be done expeditiously. If not, second choice: Put Trump on house arrest until he and his family pack up, and then escort them out of the White House. As soon as possible.
Kelly Marie Brady
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.